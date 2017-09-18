You could be in ‘Star Wars Episode 9’

Its release date was recently pushed back to December 20, 2019

The search has started for actors and extras for the next Star Wars movie.

Buy Star Wars merch here

With its release date recently pushed back to December 20, 2019, Star Wars: Episode IX will be the final film in the current franchise trilogy. JJ Abrams will return to direct after Colin Trevorrow stepped down as director.

According to moviecastingcall.org, “casting directors are now setting up auditions for new lead and supporting roles… Starring and supporting roles are mainly being cast through talent agents in Los Angeles, New York, and London.”

“Filming will be taking place at the Pinewood Studios in London, England and surrounding areas,” it adds, confirming that open casting calls and locations are expected to follow shortly.

In a statement confirming that JJ Abrams would take over as director forEpisode IX, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said she was “excited” to welcome Abrams back to the iconic sci-fi franchise, after he previously helmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“J.J. Abrams, who launched a new era of Star Wars with The Force Awakens in 2015, is returning to complete the sequel trilogy as writer and director of Star Wars: Episode IX. Abrams will co-write the film with Chris Terrio. Star Wars: Episode IX will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Abrams, Bad Robot, and Lucasfilm”, a statement read.

Meanwhile, the next main franchise film Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit cinemas in the UK on December 15 this year.