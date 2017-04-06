‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ casting to begin this July?

Film is due out in 2019



Star Wars: Episode 9 is still a long way away – Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi is due out first – but casting for the film looks set to take place this July.

A leaked casting call notice, obtained by My Entertainment World, lists a shooting dates of July 2017. Representatives haven’t confirmed the claim. Deadline previously reported that filming won’t begin for ‘about a year’. The film is due out in 2019, following The Last Jedi’s release on December 15 2016.

Star Wars: Episode 9’s title is unknown. Colin Trevorrow is in the director’s chair, best known for his work on Jurassic World. In January 2016, he spoke about wanting to emulate George Lucas’ innovative approach. “I just want to embrace that kind of invention and creativity that he brought to it. When George Lucas made Star Wars, people thought it was crazy. But it’s the greatest story ever told.”

Following the death of Carrie Fischer, Lucasfilm issued a statement saying her character would not be digitally recreated. “She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars,” they said.

Browse Star Wars merch in the NME Merch Store.