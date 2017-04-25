‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ release date announced

Film will close the current trilogy

The official release date has been announced for Star Wars: Episode 9.

Episode 9 will follow this year’s Episode 8: The Last Jedi and has been confirmed for release on May 24, 2019. It will be directed by Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) and closes the third and current Star Wars trilogy.

It was recently reported that casting for Episode 9 could take place this July. A leaked casting call notice lists a shooting dates of July 2017. Representatives haven’t confirmed the claim. Deadline previously reported that filming won’t begin for ‘about a year’.

Star Wars: Episode 9’s title is currently unknown. In January 2016, director Trevorrow spoke about wanting to emulate George Lucas’ innovative approach. “I just want to embrace that kind of invention and creativity that he brought to it. When George Lucas made Star Wars, people thought it was crazy. But it’s the greatest story ever told,” he said.

Following the death of Carrie Fischer, Lucasfilm issued a statement saying her character would not be digitally recreated. “She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars,” they said.

The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15 2016.