The release date for ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ has been announced

Thankfully, it's not that far, far away

The Star Wars: Episode IX release date has been announced.

Arriving on December 20, 2019, it’ll mark the final film in the current trilogy, which stars John Boyega and Daisy Ridley.

Last week (Sept 6), Disney confirmed that Colin Trevorrow will no longer be directing Star Wars: Episode IX.

In a statement issued by Disney, creative differences were cited as the reason behind Trevorrow’s departure.

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX,” the statement reads. “Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ.

“We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

It’s now been announced that J.J. Abrams will return to direct Star Wars Episode IX.

In a statement, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said she was “excited” to welcome Abrams back to the iconic sci-fi franchise, after he previously helmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“J.J. Abrams, who launched a new era of Star Wars with The Force Awakens in 2015, is returning to complete the sequel trilogy as writer and director of Star Wars: Episode IX. Abrams will co-write the film with Chris Terrio. Star Wars: Episode IX will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Abrams, Bad Robot, and Lucasfilm”, a statement read.