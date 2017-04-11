Star Wars fans can win a trip to ‘The Last Jedi’ premiere

Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley have all the details

An official Star Wars charity campaign has been launched by Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley, which includes a prize to attend the premiere of Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

The pair posted the clip entitled ‘Force For Change’ earlier today, which offers prizes for every generation of fans of the sci-fi franchise. You can watch the clip below.

This includes a prize which will see one winner and their guest get to spend a night at Skywalker Ranch, all expenses paid, with a private screening of Star Wars: A New Hope and tour of the Star Wars archives thrown in, another will see a fan attend the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi with a guest, complete with red-carpet walk and access to the afterparty while a third prize will see a fan visit the set of the forthcoming Han Solo movie, meet directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller and have the chance to appear in the finished movie.

Additionally, one winner will get to experience all three past, present and future experiences.

Outside of the main sweepstake prizes, there are multiple rewards for different levels of donations, including exclusive Iron-On Patches or Postcard Sets, or a choice of four T-shirt designs.

The latest campaign is the third collaboration between Lucasfilm, the Walt Disney Company and the charity Omaze.

It follows two campaigns linked to The Force Awakens in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The first collaboration alone raised a total of $4.26 million for UNICEF Innovation Labs. The latest Star Wars campaign will benefit UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

More information about the new Star Wars: Force For Change campaign can be found here.

Meanwhile, the first trailer for The Last Jedi is rumoured to land later this week.

Casting for Star Wars: Episode 9 was also recently announced to start in July.

Browse Star Wars merch in the NME Merch Store.