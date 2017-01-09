‘Star Wars’ fans speculate about another trilogy following Episode 9

Disney's plans for the franchise beyond 2020 are currently unknown.

Star Wars fans are speculating that Episode 9 could be followed by another trilogy of films.

Following last year’s hit reboot Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the franchise will continue with this year’s Episode 8 and 2019’s Episode 9.

Meanwhile, last year’s spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be followed with another pair of self-contained spin-off films due in 2018 and 2020. The first will focus on a young Han Solo played by rising star Alden Ehrenreich.

After this, Disney has not announced its plans for the franchise. However, fans on Reddit are now discussing whether another trilogy could follow Episode 9 because handwritten notes made by George Lucas suggest the creator once envisioned 12 episodes of Star Wars adventures.

Episode 8 is set for release in December of this year. The late Carrie Fisher had completed her scenes before she passed away on December 27 and is expected to have a larger role in the new film than she had in The Force Awakens. However, it is unknown how the actress’s death will affect 2019’s Episode 9, which her character Princess Leia was also due to feature in.

Adam Driver has recently paid tribute to Fisher and teased fans about what Episode 8 holds in store for his character Kylo Ren.