Star Wars’ Han Solo spin-off directors drop out midway through filming

Filming on the spin-off began back in February.

The upcoming Star Wars spin-off film focusing on a young Han Solo has lost its directors.

Rising star Alden Ehrenreich has succeeded Harrison Ford in the iconic role, and filming began in February at Pinewood Studios just outside of London. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who previously teamed up to make The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, had been directing the 2018 spin-off.

However, Lucasfilm announced last night (June 20) that the directing duo are no longer on board. “Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon,” president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement.

Lord and Miller added: “Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.”

According to Variety, Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code) is now being tipped to take over from Lord and Miller.

The currently untitled film will provide an origin story for Han Solo, with Woody Harrelson playing his mentor. Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emilia Clarke and Michael K Williams are also co-starring.

Lucasfilm said in yesterday’s statement: “The untitled Han Solo film remains scheduled for a May 2018 release.”