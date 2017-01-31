Star Wars Han Solo spin-off movie starts shooting as working title is revealed

Prepare for more Star Wars action

The new Star Wars Han Solo spin-off movie has started filming, and the working title has seemingly been revealed.

Alden Ehrenreich, best known for his roles in Hail, Caesar! and Blue Jasmine, was officially cast as a young Han Solo last July. The film was originally set for a May 2018 release, but has been reportedly been pushed back hit cinemas on December 2018.

Fans are relieved however, to learn that shooting has begun – with director Chris Miller posting the following image of the clapperboard with the caption ‘Hans first shot’. Fans are also speculating as to whether ‘Red Cup’ is the movie’s working title, appearing to be a playful nod to the ‘solo red cup’.

Woody Harrelson has also been confirmed to star in the movie, while it has been reported that Emilia Clarke, best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen, has joined the film in an unspecified role – with sources claiming that “Clarke’s role will round out a dynamic cast of characters that Han and Chewie will encounter on their adventures”. Disney also announced last October that Donald Glover – also known as rapper Childish Gambino – has been cast as the film’s young Lando Calrissian.

Ehrenreich beat the likes of Dave Franco, Logan Lerman, Jack Reynor, Ansel Elgort, Scott Eastwood, Emory Cohen and Blake Jenner to secure the role as Solo.

Meanwhile, work is also underway on 'Star Wars – Episode 7: The Last Jedi'