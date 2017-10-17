‘Star Wars’ Han Solo spin-off film confirms its title

It's out next year and stars Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and more

The title has been confirmed for the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo spin-off movie.

It’s the latest spin-off in the Star Wars franchise, following last year’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which focused on renegade Jyn Erso.

Alden Ehrenreich will play the young Han Solo in the movie, alongside an all-star cast that includes Game Of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Donald Glover and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Ron Howard recently took over as director from Christopher Miller and Phil Lord and has now confirmed in a video posted to Twitter that the film will go by the name Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Watch Howard reveal the news in the clip below:

Solo will arrive in cinemas on May 25, 2018.

It was recently claimed that original directors Lord and Miller were sacked for turning the classic franchise character into one more akin to Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura.

The pair left the prequel project in June after reportedly experiencing “deep fundamental differences” with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and scriptwriter Lawrence Kasdan.

However, a Star Wars fansite later claimed that the directors’ “screwball comedy angle” was “starting to interfere with what the character of Han Solo is really about”.

Alden Ehrenreich’s portrayal of a young Han Solo was described in the report as being “oddly comparable to Jim Carrey’s performance in Ace Ventura at times”.

It was further claimed that lead star Ehrenreich “let his concerns be known to one of the producers, who then told Kennedy about it, which led to her decision to look over the existing footage.”