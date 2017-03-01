Has the ‘Star Wars’ Knights Of Ren origin been revealed?

The group briefly appeared in 'The Force Awakens'

Star Wars fans claim that the origins of the Knights of Ren in The Force Awakens may have already been revealed in a series of books.

The group featured briefly in Rey’s vision during the movie when she picked up Luke Skywalker’s light saber.

Fans claim that there is a connection between the Knights of Ren and a group called the Acolytes of the Beyond.

The Acolytes appear in the new post-Return of the Jedi book trilogy Aftermath, which deals with the war between the New Republic and the remnants of the Empire, and recently concluded with Aftermath: Empire’s End.

They set out on a mission to retrieve Vader’s lightsaber and were revealed to be led by the Emperor’s former advisor, Yupe Tashu. You can view the fan theory below.

They were collecting Sith artifacts and the members were apparently experiencing visions of the dark side and ancient Sith lords.

They also had a penchant for masks – much like those worn by the Knights of Ren and Vader himself.

Rey and Luke Skywalker are rumoured to face off against Kylo Ren and his knights early in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will be released on December 15.

Meanwhile, The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams believes that Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill will win an Oscar for his role in the upcoming Star Wars film, The Last Jedi.

He said: “I think we are all going to be very upset if he does not win an Oscar, and no one more upset than Mark.”

Hamill has never been nominated for an Academy Award, but Abrams feels he is more than deserving: “He is hysterically funny,” Abrams said. “He has done comedy. He is an amazing guy — he can do anything.”

Disney’s CEO has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

Meanwhile, fans were recently debating whether the “Jedi” part of the next Star Wars title, The Last Jedi, is plural or singular, with various language translations called into play.

