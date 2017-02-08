Star Wars Land theme parks opening date revealed

The Force is heading to Disneyland

Disney have confirmed that their long-awaited new Star Wars theme park will open in 2019.

Back in 2015, it was confirmed that they’d each Star Wars Land would be 14 acres at Disneyland California and Walt Disney World Florida – making them the largest single-themed park expansions in the company’s history.

Now, Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that the new parks will open in 2019 – along with the release of Star Wars Episode 9, the final instalment of the current ‘Skywalker Arc’ and trilogy.

“Nestled between towering spires of rock, this thriving port contains a seemingly familiar architecture of markets, landing zones and buildings,” said Disney, describing Star Wars Land. “Look closely and you may find hints of some of the thrilling experiences that are coming – like the Millennium Falcon peeking out of one of the cargo bays, marking the location where guests will get the opportunity to pilot the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.”

Explaining the parks when they were first announced, Iger said: “These new lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World will transport guests to a whole new Star Wars planet.”

Shortly after, the Walt Diney Company officially announced the attractions. Speaking about the project, Iger said: “I am thrilled to announce the next chapter in the long and exciting history between Disney Parks and Star Wars. We are creating a jaw-dropping new world that represents our largest single themed land expansion ever.

“These new lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World will transport guests to a whole new Star Wars planet, including an epic Star Wars adventure that puts you in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.”

Meanwhile, fans are currently eagerly awaiting this December’s released of ‘Star Wars – Episode 8: The Last Jedi’ – check out everything we know so far.

Shooting has also started on the Han Solo spin-off movie – with the film’s working title revealed.

