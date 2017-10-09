However, Rian Johnson has warned over twitter that despite the trailer being “gooooood”, fans should “absolutely avoid it” if you want to see the film without too much plot detail.https://twitter.com/Nieka_H/status/917005841194041344

Bear in mind, due to directorial changes from Colin Trevorrow to J.J Abrams, the final Star Wars movie of this trilogy has been pushed back from May 2019 to December meaning that’ll it’ll be another two years until the next episodic Star Wars movie after ‘The Last Jedi’.

Not all fans were happy at the appointment, with one launching a petition to fire Abrams after arguing that there was “virtually no creativity” in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Meanwhile, director Rian Johnson recently put to bed the speculation around who the last Jedi actually is.

In a long-form interview with The New York Times, Johnson confirmed many fans’ arguments for who the last remaining Jedi is/are. “It’s in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens,” he said. “Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi”.