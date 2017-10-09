‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ director on why fans should avoid tonight’s new trailer
Rian Johnson warns fans that the new trailer is full of spoilers.
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is getting a brand new trailer tomorrow and director Rian Johnson is warning fans to avoid it if you’re trying to go into the movie without too much plot revealed.
Bear in mind, due to directorial changes from Colin Trevorrow to J.J Abrams, the final Star Wars movie of this trilogy has been pushed back from May 2019 to December meaning that’ll it’ll be another two years until the next episodic Star Wars movie after ‘The Last Jedi’.
Not all fans were happy at the appointment, with one launching a petition to fire Abrams after arguing that there was “virtually no creativity” in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Meanwhile, director Rian Johnson recently put to bed the speculation around who the last Jedi actually is.
In a long-form interview with The New York Times, Johnson confirmed many fans’ arguments for who the last remaining Jedi is/are. “It’s in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens,” he said. “Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi”.