‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is officially finished

The force is ever closer...

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ has officially wrapped, ahead of its hugely anticipated release in December.

The milestone was announced on Instagram by director Rian Johnson, who shared a selfie with the film’s production crew.

“Aaand that’s a wrap on the hardest working production team in the galaxy”, Johnson captioned the snap.

“Going to miss sitting in dark rooms with these goobers.”

The film is the second instalment in the iconic sci-fi franchise’s sequel trilogy, and is set for release on December 15 2017.

The first trailer for the film was released earlier this year and offers a brief glimpse at Luke Skywalker’s full return after he re-emerged at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“I only know one truth, it’s time for the Jedi to end”, Skywalker ominously teases in the trailer.

Earlier this month, it was also announced that Force Awakens helmer J.J. Abrams will return to direct Star Wars: Episode IX after Colin Trevorrow departed the project.

But not all fans were happy at the appointment, with one launching a petition to fire Abrams after arguing that there was “virtually no creativity” in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“Therefore, to prevent Star Wars Episode IX from becoming yet another rip off of the original trilogy (specifically, a rip off of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi), and for the good of the Star Wars brand, we demand that Kathleen Kennedy replace J.J. Abrams as director of the upcoming Episode 9 film”, the petition stated.

Lucasfilm are yet to respond to the petition.