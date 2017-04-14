Watch the first ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ teaser trailer

New poster unveiled too

The first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here. Watch below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

The trailer was unveiled today during the Last Jedi panel at the Star Wars Celebration Orlando convention.

It sees Rey (Daisy Ridley) learning how to use a lightsaber, there’s an attack on the Resistance and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) utters the words: “It’s time for the Jedi to… end.”

A new poster has also been unveiled. See beneath.

During today’s panel, Daisy Ridley said of the new film’s plot: “In The Last Jedi, we go deeper into Rey’s story. And what is very apparent from where we left of in The Force Awakens… is Rey has a certain expectation as to what she might be getting from Luke and what that might entail… it’s difficult when you meet your heroes because it might not be what you expect.”

In February, a Star Wars fan came up with a credible-sounding theory as to the identity of Rey’s father, a major talking point among fans.

Meanwhile, a new actor has been cast as iconic Star Wars character R2-D2, replacing the late Kenny Baker.