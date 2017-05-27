Star Wars LEGO might have confirmed Last Jedi plot details around Supreme Leader Snoke

This is the first merchandise released in the build up to The Last Jedi.

A new LEGO set has revealed some potential plot details for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and shed some light on the mysterious antagonist, Supreme Leader Snoke.

Snoke made his first appearance back in 2015’s ‘The Force Awakens’ and appeared as a massive hologram figure with pale skin and a deformed face. Little was revealed about Snoke’s involvement with the Jedi and why Kylo Ren became his apprentice.

However, the packaging of the new ‘The Last Jedi’ LEGO sets were posted to Reddit and show Supreme Leader Snoke in the form he’ll appear in the upcoming movie; a form that doesn’t resemble his ‘Force Awakens’ theory.

The LEGO depicts Snoke as a regular sized humanoid figure, wearing casual robes. This means that Snoke isn’t, as many hoped, a ginormous alien Sith. What’s also interesting is that the Supreme Leader has healthier coloured skin. The fact that the leader is more human than the ‘Force Awakens’ lets on might confirm the ‘Darth Plagueis’ theory that many fans have.

Check out the LEGO set below.

Recebtly it was revealed that the third Star Wars anthology movie to follow Rogue One and the young Han Solo movie is set to be picked next month, as Lucasfilm begin discussions of which character will be taking the spotlight.

The Last Jedi is set to be released on December 15. The first pictures of Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern in the film were unveiled earlier this week (May 24).