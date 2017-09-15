"Aren't you a little short for a stormtrooper?" Princess Leia asked

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill has debunked an age-old prejudice through the use of Star Wars action figures.

In Star Wars: A New Hope, Princess Leia asks Luke Skywalker (played by Hamill): “Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?”

Hamill has now proved her wrong, taking to Twitter to share his findings. “Not to beat a dead Tauntaun, but here’s irrefutable PROOF I’m TALLER than a Stormtrooper! Now let’s never speak of it again (’til next time),” he wrote alongside the image. See it below.

Earlier this month, Hamill inadvertently became a fan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, after unknowingly professing his love for the West Midlands team on Twitter.

When a fan asked him if he supported Wolves, the actor liked their tweet after mistakenly believing that they were referring to actual wolves and not the kind that is usually found dwelling at Molineux.

Now, he’s revealed that he is planning on becoming a fan of the team after his support was questioned by a Wolves fan account.

“I am now. Never heard of them until 2 days ago. All because I “liked” a tweet from a #Wolves fan & they made me feel like family. Very nice!”, he wrote.

He was also welcomed by the official Wolves twitter account, who shared a photo of manager Nuno Espirito Santo in a fittingly force-like pose.

“The force is strong here, @HamillHimself. Great to have you with us”, they wrote.