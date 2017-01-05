‘Star Wars’ bosses to discuss future of Princess Leia following Carrie Fisher’s death

Fisher passed away on December 27 following a cardiac arrest

Reports suggest that Star Wars bosses are set to meet in order to discuss the future of character Princess Leia following Carrie Fisher’s death last week.

Fisher passed away on December 27 following a cardiac arrest she suffered during a flight on December 23. Fisher was best-known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a role that she reprised for 2015 revival The Force Awakens and the franchise’s as-yet-untitled Episode VIII, which will be released later this year.

Fisher had signed on to appear in three new Star Wars films, and had reportedly just finished filming her scenes for Episode VIII before she died. It is believed that she was set to play a prominent role in Episode IX, although that project has yet to enter pre-production.

Following reports that Disney could receive a $50 million insurance payout for Fisher’s passing, The Hollywood Reporter now states that Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow will meet with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy next week “to discuss options”.

Meanwhile, a trailer has been released for a new Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds documentary.

Hollywood legend Reynolds passed away last Wednesday (December 28), one day after her daughter Fisher died. HBO will release Bright Lights, a new documentary looking at the relationship between the pair, on Saturday (January 7). The film originally premiered at Cannes last year.