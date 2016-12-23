"We had a conversation," says the X-Men actor

Michael Fassbender has revealed he was considered for a role in 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

The Force Awakens broke several box office records, becoming the third highest-grossing film of all time globally and the highest-grossing ever in North America.

In a new interview, the Assassin’s Creed actor and producer touched briefly on a meeting he had with director JJ Abrams about appearing in the film.

He told MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast: “We talked about a role. We had a conversation. I’m pretty sure I was busy doing something else in the summer he was kickstarting that.”

Fan sites had previously speculated that he might have been considered for the role of the film’s primary antagonist, Kylo Ren, a part which eventually went to Girls actor Adam Driver.

Fassbender is currently promoting his new film, Assassin’s Creed, in which he plays protagonist Callum Lynch; it is the first film he has produced. The film has been in development since 2011 and is released on New Year’s Day, 2017.

He recently told Empire about his belief in the film’s central concept of ancestral memories being passed down in people’s DNA. “I wasn’t aware of that until I met the guys from [game developer] Ubisoft,” he said. “I thought, ‘Wow, scientifically that makes a lot of sense.’”

He also recently told Time Out that he is planning on taking a “long break” from acting in future. “It’s been pretty full on,” he said. “I had a ferocious appetite and energy for it, and I went at it like a maniac. But I’m going to take some downtime now. The last five years, I was verging on being a workaholic. I’ve just been going from film to film.”

He even said he might quit film altogether one day: “I’m not ruling it out. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but a part of me thinks you have a time as an actor when you’re at your best. There’s a journey to it, and then it’s downhill.”