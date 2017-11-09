‘Star Wars’ announces new film trilogy and TV series

New trilogy will be "separate from the episodic Skywalker saga"

A new Star Wars film trilogy and TV series have been announced.

There have so far been three trilogies in the classic movie franchise: the original trilogy from 1977 to 1983, the prequel trilogy from 1999 to 2005 and the current sequel trilogy. The latest trilogy started with 2015’s The Force Awakens and will be completed by The Last Jedi next month and the yet-unnamed Episode IX in 2019.

Now a fourth trilogy has been confirmed and it will be helmed by The Last Jedi director and writer Rian Johnson. Disney and Lucasfilm have now announced that Johnson “will create a brand-new Star Wars trilogy, the first of which he is also set to write and direct, with longtime collaborator Ram Bergman onboard to produce.”

The new trilogy, a statement says, will be “separate from the episodic Skywalker saga” and “will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

“We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi,” Johnson and Bergman said in a joint statement. “Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”

No release dates have been given for the new trilogy films.

Variety also reports that a live-action Star Wars TV series will air on Disney’s new entertainment streaming service, which is expected to launch by the end of 2019.

Disney is also reportedly working on TV adaptations of Monsters Inc, High School Musical and an original Marvel series.