‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ soundtrack box set to be released for 40th anniversary

A new edition of John Williams' Oscar-winning score will feature a 3D hologram of the Death Star

A new box set version of the soundtrack for Star Wars: A New Hope is set to be released to mark the film’s 40th anniversary.

The score was composed by John Williams and won the Oscar for Best Original Score in 1977.

The new box set will be released on December 1 and will feature remastered versions of the soundtrack on three vinyl discs, as well as a 48-page hardcover book. The vinyl will be hand etched by Infinity Light Science’s Tristan Duke, who worked on Jack White’s ‘Lazaretto‘.

A 3D hologram of the Death Star will also feature on side A of the third disc. Fans will be able to view the hologram by holding the vinyl under a light source or shining a mobile phone torch over it.

The book will include rare photos from the film’s production and scoring sessions, as well as two essays. Tuning Up A Galaxy, contributed by author Jeff Bond, will look at the impact Williams’ score had on film music. John Williams’ Journey To Star Wars, meanwhile, will find Jeff Eldridge looking at the composer’s early career.

Williams has been confirmed to score the next Star Wars film, The Last Jedi. That movie will arrive in cinemas on December 15.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette was revealed last month (October 25), which follows director Rian Johnson as they film the upcoming series sequel. It features new footage of Daisy Ridley’s Rey, John Boyega’s Finn, Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron, and original Star Wars icons Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher.