‘Star Wars’ producer clears up fans’ confusion about Han Solo’s real name

Is he really called Han Solo or not?

Star Wars producer and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has cleared up fans’ confusion about Han Solo’s name.

Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, recently appeared to reveal that Han Solo is not the smuggler’s real name. Discussing the upcoming spin-off film introducing a new, younger version of the character made famous by Harrison Ford, Iger said: “[It] picks up with Han Solo when he was 18-years-old and takes him through when he was 24. There are a few significant things that happen in Han Solo’s life, like acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookiee that will happen in this film. But you will also discover how he got his name.”

Fans then began to speculate that Han Solo is not the character’s real name. However, Kennedy has since dismissed this theory, telling MTV: “I’m not sure that that’s entirely what Bob meant. There’s more to Han Solo’s name, but it’s not that it’s not his name. It’s obviously his name. It will always be his name.”

Alden Ehrenreich will play Han Solo in the upcoming spin-off film. Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke are all set to co-star. They have recently been joined by Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little in The Wire.

The film will be preceded by the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi this December.

The Han Solo spin-off film was originally set for a May 2018 release, but has reportedly been pushed back to hit cinemas in December 2018.

The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams recently gave his verdict on the new spin-off’s screenplay. He told Fox News: “I can tell you it is an amazing script and the cast is obviously extraordinary.”

“I think it is a thrill to be a part of something that meant so much to me as a kid and to be part of allowing it to mean so much for kids now. It is fun to see it live on in various forms and ways even five years ago I would have never imagined it would have continued. And knowing what is coming up is even more exciting,” he added.