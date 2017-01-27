Star Wars novel set to explore Chirrut and Baze backstory

The 'Rogue One' characters will appear in 'Star Wars: Guardians of the Whills'

A new Star Wars novel is set to explore the back story of Chirrut and Baze, who appeared in the recent standalone film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Baze and Chirrut used to be Guardians of the Whills, who looked after the Kyber Temple on Jedha and all those who worshipped there. Then the Empire came and took over the planet and destroyed the temple.

According to Screenrant, the book will be titled ‘Star Wars: Guardians of the Whills’ and it’ll be written by bestselling author and comic book scribe Greg Rucka, known for his work on Black Widow, Elektra, and Daredevil. You can see the cover below.

It was recently revealed that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has officially made over $1 billion at the global box office, making it one of only four films to do so in 2016.

The feat follows Captain America: Civil War ($1.153 billion), Finding Dory ($1.028 billion) and Zootopia ($1.024). All four films to pass the $ 1 billion mark were created by Disney.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stand alone Star Wars prequel hit $512.2 million in North America and $499.1 million overseas over the weekend, making a total of $1.011 billion at the box office since its release in December last year. It crossed the $1 billion mark on its 39th day in cinemas.

Meanwhile, Princess Leia’s appearance at the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has been clarified.

(Warning: Spoiler alert) Many fans were left baffled by her appearance at the battle of Scarif at the end of the film, when in a previous scene, Bail Organa, Leia’s adoptive father, told Mon Mothma that he was sending Leia to Tatooine to try to recruit Obi-Wan Kenobi into the Rebel Alliance.

According to Pablo Hidalgo, a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group, the reason why that happened was because Leia and Admiral Raddus were heading to Tatooine when they received word of the battle taking place on Scarif.