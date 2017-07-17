‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ director promises Carrie Fisher’s final scenes will give “emotional satisfaction” to fans

The actress, who played Leia in the franchise, passed away in December 2016 having already filmed her scenes for the forthcoming movie

The director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi has promised Star Wars fans that the late Carrie Fisher‘s final appearance in the franchise will give them “emotional satisfaction.”

The iconic actress passed away in December 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 60.

With the film scheduled for release on December 15, director Rian Johnson has spoken about Fisher’s final, “beautiful” appearance in the Star Wars franchise as Leia.

“We obviously didn’t make the movie to be her final Star Wars movie,” he told Good Morning America. “Given that though, I think there are scenes that she has that are going to mean a lot to people. There are scenes that we have with her where, now not having her around, I watch them and I think: ‘I’m really thankful that we have that and that we can give that to people.’

“[I hope it] emotionally gives some kind of catharsis, it gives some kind of emotional satisfaction,” Johnson continued. “I think so, I really hope so. I know for me it does.”

Meanwhile, new behind-the-scenes footage from The Last Jedi was released over the weekend.

The new clip includes interviews with the cast – including with Fisher – and new footage from the forthcoming film.