‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ rumoured to feature showdown between Leia and Snoke

Speculation about the nature of the late Carrie Fisher's final 'Star Wars' appearance has been circulating for some time

New rumours from the Star Wars fan community have suggested that a showdown between General Leia and Supreme Leader Snoke could take place at the start of the forthcoming film, The Last Jedi.

Speculation about Leia’s part in the upcoming Star Wars film has been rife since the passing of Carrie Fisher in December. The late actress had finished filming her scenes for the new movie prior to her death.

A new report from franchise fan site Nerdist has suggested that Leia will actually face off against Snoke (played by Lord of the Rings‘ Andy Serkis) in the opening act of The Last Jedi.

The rumour claims that, in the new film, Leia will be taken captive and brought before Snoke. A tense argument between the pair is then thought to take place, setting up a major conflict early on in the film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 15.

Following the death of Carrie Fisher late last year, Lucasfilm issued a statement saying her character would not be digitally recreated in any future Star Wars films.

“She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars.”