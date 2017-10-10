Watch the latest epic trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

A new theatrical poster for the film has also arrived ahead of the sequel's highly-anticipated release on December 15

The latest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has arrived – watch the action-packed new clip and see some of the best fan reactions below.

The next instalment of the long-running sci-fi franchise will arrive in UK cinemas on December 14 (a day before it is released in the US), with the new film following 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the new trailer for The Last Jedi was released last night in the US (October 9). In the extended clip, glimpses are shown of Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) on the island of Ahch-To, where she met the titular ‘last jedi’, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), at the end of The Force Awakens.

The trailer also serves up shots of the likes of major characters Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega) and General Leia, who is played for the last time by the late Carrie Fisher.

Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below.

A new theatrical poster for the The Last Jedi has also been released – see that below.

The trailer has attracted a large range of reactions on social media, with some fans of the franchise reserving particular praise for the Porgs.

Tickets are now on sale at major UK cinema outlets for the first screenings of The Last Jedi, which will hit cinemas on December 14 in the UK and US cinemas on December 15.