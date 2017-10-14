Watch new ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer – featuring new Luke Skywalker dialogue

A newly-released TV spot for the forthcoming film features Mark Hamill's iconic character speaking for the first time

A new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has premiered on US television, giving fans their first opportunity to hear new dialogue from Luke Skywalker – watch the TV spot below.

As anticipation for the next film in the sci-franchise continues to grow, Star Wars producers are beginning to give their fans more and more of a glimpse at the new movie – with the latest full trailer for The Last Jedi dropping earlier this week.

While the new clip does feature a wide range of the shots that were featured in the recent full trailer, the TV spot does give a voice to Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill) for the very first time – with the character heard to be asking Rey (Daisy Ridley) “why are you here?” as she visits him on the remote island of Ahch-To.

Watch the new TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive in UK cinemas on December 14 (a day before it is released in the US), with the new film following 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Meanwhile, one Star Wars fan has recreated the Star Wars theme with the sound of a choir made up entirely of porgs.