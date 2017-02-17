Is ‘Jedi’ in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ title plural?

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is set for release on December 15

Fans are debating whether the “Jedi” part of the next Star Wars title, The Last Jedi, is plural or singular, with various language translations called into play.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. Disney’s CEO has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

Now IGN Germany reports that the new German title for the film – Die Letzten Jedi – seemingly proves that it is plural, otherwise it would have been “Der Letzte Jedi”.

It has also been reported that the Spanish translation points to it being plural, while previously the Brazilian translation suggested singular usage. However, an earlier official tweet with the Brazilian title has since been deleted.

Fans have been debating the semantics to work out if the new film will focus on multiple Jedi or a single Jedi.

