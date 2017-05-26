Third ‘Star Wars’ anthology movie to be revealed in June

It will follow 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and the Young Han Solo movie.

The third Star Wars anthology movie is set to be picked next month, as Lucasfilm begin discussions of which character will be taking the spotlight.

A standalone Star Wars adventure movie is set to be released every other year, with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story released in 2016 and the young Han Solo epic on course for a 2018 release.

The third Star Wars anthology movie is assumed to be released in 2020 and it’s been reported that the film studio are close to making a decision on which idea they’ll be running with.

“We haven’t identified [the story yet] yet,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Vanity Fair. “We have a couple of things right now that we’re circling, and we’ll make a decision between the two pretty shortly. It’s probably for 2020, and we will make a decision by June.”

Speaking of the success of Rogue One and The Force Awakens, Kennedy says the studio felt a ‘palpable sense of relief.’

“For the first time, I think we can step outside of this a little bit and take stock, and ask ourselves, “What are the next steps? Where are we going?” It was really the release of Rogue One, because we knew we were moving on with the trilogy, but we didn’t know exactly how these Star Wars stories would be received,” she continued.

“We didn’t want to create confusion, either. So it is a relief to see that people really embraced Rogue One, and they now know that we’re creating these new stories that could fall anywhere on the timeline and don’t necessarily have anything to do with the saga. From a creative point of view, that’s really liberating.”

The next Star Wars movie will be The Last Jedi, set to be released on December 15. The first pictures of Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern in the film were unveiled earlier this week (May 24).

The film’s director Rian Johnson explained that Del Toro plays a “shady character” who was referred to on set as “DJ”.

“You’ll see – there’s a reason why we call him DJ,” the director added cryptically.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that Dern plays a leading Resistance officer called Vice Admiral Holdo, though no further details about her character have been released.