‘Star Wars’ and ‘Trainspotting 2’ help UK film production break spending records

The Star Wars and Trainspotting sequels have led the way in helping the UK film industry break a new spending record in 2016.

The film industry at large have been using the UK more than ever over the course of the past year for movie shoots, with prominent examples of UK shoots including last year’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the recently released Trainspotting 2.

New statistics from the British Film Institute released today (January 26) show that, of the 200 feature films that were shot in the UK last year, a total spend of £1.6 billion was recorded – a 13% increase from the previous year’s figures, and the highest amount of spending since records began in 1994.

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of industry body the British Film Commission, lauded the success of 2016 for the UK in terms of film production. “2016 was a banner year for the UK’s film and TV industries, which attracted record levels of inward investment, and some of the world’s most ambitious productions. Our industry offers the complete package in terms of talent, skills, facilities, VFX expertise and competitive tax reliefs, so it’s no wonder international film and TV clients continue to make the UK their destination of choice.”

With last year’s record amount of spending apparently kick-started by the decision to film the first Star Wars reboot The Force Awakens at Pinewood Studios (located just outside of west London) in 2014, 2016 saw more major box office hits than ever being shot in the UK. Justice League, which will hit screens in November, was shot at Leavesden studios in Watford, while the forthcoming Star Wars film The Last Jedi was primarily filmed at Pinewood.