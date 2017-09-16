Hollywood pays tribute to the late Harry Dean Stanton

The actor died yesterday (September 15), aged 91.

His agent confirmed that he died of natural causes at the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

After a two decade long career of small film appearances, Stanton eventually got his big break in a leading role as in 1984’s ‘Paris, Texas’, at the age of 58.

He played Travis Henderson, a lost, dishevelled man who wanders around the desert, having seemingly no idea who he is.

Other roles include ‘Pretty In Pink’, ‘Repo Man’ and ‘Alien’, as well as his role as Carl Rodd in ‘Twin Peaks’.

Director David Lynch led the tributes, issuing a statement via HBO, saying: “There went a great one.”

‘Twin Peaks’ co-creator Mark Frost tweeted: “Goodnight, Harry. Follow the light. It’s right there waiting for you.”

Stanton’s ‘Twin Peaks’ co-stars Mädchen Amick and Sky Ferreira both posted touching musical video tributes to the actor.

Amick worked with Stanton on ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’, and both actresses worked with him on the 2017 revival series.

Ferreira called Stanton her “favourite actor and favourite existence”. She’d previously spoken of her excitement at meeting him on the set of ‘Twin Peaks’.

RIP TO MY FAVORITE ACTOR & favorite existence HARRY DEAN STANTON I am on the plane & this is the only photo I have saved on my phone. There will be a Harry tribute when I get off. YOU WILL FOREVER BE THE ONLY MAN I DIDN'T KNOW BUT KNEW I LOVED 🌹 A post shared by Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

💔💔💔💔from this valley they say you are leaving we shall miss your bright eyes and sweet smile for you take with you all of the sunshine that has brightened our pathway a while💔💔💔💔 video by @peter_deming A post shared by Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

Jon Cryer starred with Stanton in classic 80s teen film ‘Pretty in Pink’, with Stanton playing the father of a girl Cryer’s character has a crush on.

The actor posted a picture of the pair on set with the caption: “It was an honour, man.”

Actor Ed Begley Jr has been friends with Stanton since the 70s, and they worked on several projects together, including the upcoming ‘Lucky’, which is due for UK release on October 9.

Shawn Doyle worked with the actor on ‘Big Love’, and described his acting as: “friggin’ compelling”.

Director John Carpenter worked with Stanton on 80s sci-fi thriller ‘Escape From New York’, and called him: “a wonderful man, kind and full of humour.”

Actress Olivia Wilde worked with Stanton on 2006 drama ‘Alpha Dog’, and recalls that: “He wouldn’t leave a room without saying, ‘Love ya. Mean it.”

The rest of the film world revealed their shock and sadness at the news.

R.I.P.