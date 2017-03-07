Stephen King gives his verdict on the remake of Stephen King’s It

Bill Skarsgård stars as Pennywise the clown, following in the footsteps of Tim Curry.

Stephen King has endorsed the big screen remake of his classic horror novel It.

The R-rated film adaptation of King’s 1986 novel is set for release on September 8 this year. Bill Skarsgård stars as Pennywise the clown, following in the footsteps of Tim Curry, who famously portrayed Pennywise in a popular 1990 TV miniseries.

Mama‘s Andrés Muschietti is directing from a script co-written by True Detective and Beasts Of No Nation film-maker Cary Fukunaga.

On of the film’s producers, Seth Grahame-Smith, has shared a screen-grab of an email on Instagram in which King apparently praised the “wonderful job” the team have done with his creation.

The message read: “Steve asked me to pass along that he saw a screening of IT today and he wanted to let everybody know that they should stop worrying about it as the producers have done a wonderful job with the production.”

The film’s cast also includes Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, who is playing Richie Tozier, a member of the so-called ‘Losers Club’. The first photo of Bill Skarsgård in character as Pennywise the clown was released last summer.

