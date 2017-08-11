Stephen King says he wasn’t involved in new ‘IT’ film adaptation

He's seen the movie, though, and says it's "fabulous"

Author Stephen King has revealed that he had no involvement in the upcoming IT film.

One of the most hotly-anticipated horror films of the year, IT takes visual cues from the original 1990 miniseries of the same name and is again adapted from King’s 1984 novel.

The film’s first promotional trailer broke the record for the most-viewed trailer in a 24-hour period when it was released back in March. Initial screenings of the trailer even left audience members screaming.

Read more: The funniest reactions to the first IT trailer

Now King has told Variety that he “wasn’t involved at all” in the film but “wished them well”. He added: “Geez, I don’t even think they sent me any swag from that one! But maybe that’s a good thing. I’ve seen it, it’s fabulous”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

IT is the latest King novel to be turned into a film, others including Carrie, The Shining and Shawshank Redemption.

IT will hit cinemas on September 8.

The movie has been directed by Andrés Muschietti from a script co-written by True Detective and Beasts Of No Nation film-maker Cary Fukunaga. After reports that Tilda Swinton was originally approached for the role, the film will star Bill Skarsgård as the clown Pennywise, as well as Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Nicholas Hamilton.