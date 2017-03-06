Steve Aoki has remixed the ‘Ghost In The Shell’ theme

The movie's score has been composed by Clint Mansell

EDM producer and DJ Steve Aoki has remixed the theme song from the cult 1995 anime movie Ghost In The Shell.

The Californian musician shared his new version of the track today (March 6), which features in an advert for the forthcoming live-action remake of the film.

“This is a big day for me,” Aoki said in a press release, as Fact reports. “Especially for teenage youth me – when I first watched the anime Ghost In The Shell that planted the seeds for my imagination and obsession for sci-fi android life, AI singularity and, later, the blueprints towards my Neon Future ideology.”

Aoki has turned the track from a delicate piece into thumping EDM. The rest of the soundtrack is unlikely to follow suit, however. Clint Mansell, who composed the soundtrack for Requiem For A Dream, was hired to score the film’s music.

The filmmakers behind the new remake of Ghost In The Shell, meanwhile, were recently accused of “whitewashing” after Scarlett Johansson, who is Manhattan-born of Danish and Polish heritage, was cast as Kusanagi. Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders is directing the remake, which is due for release on March 31.

Responding to the controversy, Johansson has told Marie Claire: “I certainly would never presume to play another race of a person. Diversity is important in Hollywood, and I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive.”

“Having a franchise with a female protagonist driving it is such a rare opportunity,” she added. “Certainly, I feel the enormous pressure of that – the weight of such a big property on my shoulders.”

Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures has denied reports that it commissioned visual tests that could potentially make Johansson appear more Asian in post-production, telling Screen Crush: “A test was done related to a specific scene for a background actor which was ultimately discarded. Absolutely no visual effects tests were conducted on Scarlett’s character and we have no future plans to do so.”