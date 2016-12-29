Steve Martin deletes Carrie Fisher tribute tweet following criticism from fans

Martin's tweet was branded "sexist" by some of his followers.

Steve Martin has deleted a tweet in which he paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher following criticism from his followers.

After news of the Star Wars actress’s death broke, Martin wrote on Twitter: “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.”

However, some followers suggested the tweet was “sexist” because it objectified the late actress. The Cut even published an article explaining why Martin’s comments should be viewed as “extremely bad”.

The tweet has since been removed from Martin’s feed, but a screen-grab appears below.

Other followers have now come to Martin’s defence. One wrote: “Wow! REALLY people?!?! @SteveMartinToGo’s tweet was beautiful& touching,NOT sexist! Give it a rest&let him grieve #SteveMartin #CarrieFisher.”

Fisher, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, passed away on December 27. She had suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday (December 23) while on board a flight from London to LA.

Her ex-husband Paul Simon has since paid tribute to Fisher, joining her former Star Wars co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill in honouring the late actress.

Fisher’s mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, passed away yesterday (December 28) after suffering a stroke, just a day after her daughter had died<.