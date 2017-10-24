Steven Seagal accused of sexual harassment by US TV presenter

'Inside Edition' correspondent Lisa Guerrero makes claims dating back to 1996

Steven Seagal has been accused of historic sexual harassment by a US television presenter.

Lisa Guerrero, who has worked as correspondent for syndicated magazine show Inside Edition since 2006, told Newsweek of working with Seagal in the 90s.

Guerrero described how she was invited to audition for the female lead in Steven Seagal film Fire Down Below in 1996. “This was potentially a huge break for me,” Guerrero said, “but there was no way I was going there by myself.”

The actress eventually went to the audition with a female associate from the casting agency. She claims that Seagal “answered the door clad only in a silk robe”.

“I drove home feeling pretty good about the audition,” Guerrero recalled, “and that same day my manager called. ‘Steven wants to offer you the lead,’ she said, ‘but you have to go back to his home for a private rehearsal tonight.'”

After Guerrero declined and the role went to another actress, with Guerrero being given a smaller part. She also claimed that after declining an invitation to join him in his dressing room on set, her scene eventually got cut from the film.

“When I read about Harvey Weinstein, the reports of him appearing in a robe triggered me,” Guerrero said. “That’s exactly what Steven Seagal did. I found out later that he was notorious for this… Who was I going to go to complain about sex discrimination? He was both the star and a producer on the film.”

Seagal has not yet responded to the claims.

The actor has previously been accused of sexual harassment by actress Jenny McCarthy, who alleged that Seagal requested she “take off her dress” during an audition. A spokesman for Seagal denied McCarthy’s allegations, saying: “Warner Brothers casting for the film Under Siege 2 has confirmed that Jenny McCarthy never auditioned for a role on Under Siege 2. Her claim is completely false.”