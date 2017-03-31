Steven Spielberg reveals story behind Harrison Ford’s deleted cameo in ‘E.T.’

The director of the much-loved 1982 film has shed light on the 'Star Wars' actor's role, which didn't make the final cut

Steven Spielberg has spoken for the first time about Harrison Ford‘s role in his deleted cameo in E.T..

The much-loved 1982 film was directed by Spielberg, and followed on from the director’s work with the Star Wars actor in the first Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

While grainy footage of Ford’s cameo in E.T. has long been available to view on the internet (see the clip below), Spielberg has only now elaborated on the Han Solo actor’s involvement in the plot of E.T..

Explaining to Entertainment Weekly the story behind Harrison’s role as protagonist Eliot’s (played by Henry Thomas) school principal, Spielberg said: “He did the scene where ET is home levitating all of the stuff for his communicator up the stairs. Elliot is in the principal’s office after the frog incident. We don’t ever see Harrison’s face. We just hear his voice, see his body.

“Henry’s chair starts levitating, so as ET is lifting all of the communicator paraphernalia up the stairs, Henry starts rising off the ground in the chair until his head hits the ceiling,” the director continued. “Just as Harrison turns, ET loses control of the weight of everything and it all falls down the stairs, and Henry comes crashing down to the ground, and lands perfectly. Four-point landing. The principal turns around, and as far as he’s concerned, nothing ever happened.”

Meanwhile, Ford last week revealed the reason behind his near-costly decision to land his private plane on an airport taxiway earlier this year.