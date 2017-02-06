The kids look excited to return to the Upside Down

The young cast of ‘Stranger Things‘ have shared a video of their reaction to the new trailer for season 2 being aired during the Super Bowl last night. Check it out below.

One of the most anticipated moments of the evening came when the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming return of the show was played during an ad break – pointing out what to expect from the plot and characters, as well as revealing that season 2 will be released to Netflix on 31 October for Halloween.

The kids of the show themselves were clearly as excited as fellow fans, with Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, uploading a video to Instagram showing them jumping and shouting in glee as the promo arrived on screen.

Fun video of us seeing the S2 teaser!!! Link in bio! Go check it out! #season2 #spoileralert? #strangerthings A video posted by 🌍Noah Schnapp🎥 (@noahschnapp) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

The hit Netflix series won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize at the SAG Awards last week, when Jim Harbour gave a rousing anti-Donald Trump speech – promising to ‘protect freaks and outcasts’ and ‘hunt monsters’.

While the speech went viral, so did the many bizarre faces pulled by co-star Winona Ryder as he spoke. Actor Gaten Matarazzo has attempted to clarify what was going on.

“Oh, I think it’s just because she couldn’t hear what David was saying,” he told TMZ. “People were just so happy to be with each other, we just had a great time.”