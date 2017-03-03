‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour in talks for role in ‘Deadpool 2’

Could he play Cable instead of Pierce Brosnan?

As excitement continues to gather around ‘Stranger Things’ season 2, reports now suggest that actor David Harbour could be in line for a role in ‘Deadpool 2’.

Harbour, who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix sci-fi show, is said to have been screen-tested alongside Ryan Reynolds to play the part of Cable in Deadpool 2 – reports Collider.

While it was ‘Stranger Things’ that put Harbour in demand, he is also renowned for starring in the likes of ‘The Newsroom’, ‘Suicide Squad’, and ‘Black Mass’. He made headlines when he delivered a rousing anti-Donald Trump at the SAG Awards earlier this year – inspiring co-star Winona Ryder to pull a variety of bizarre facial expressions. Gaten Matarazzo later attempted to explain this.

While Pierce Brosnan was also considered to play Cable, It’s also reported that ‘Man Of Steel’ star Michael Shannon was also in line for the role before scheduling issues forced him to pull out.

‘Deadpool 2’ does not yet have a release date, but it is claimed that the movie will start shooting on 1 May.

Ryan Reynolds responds to ‘Deadpool’ Oscars snub

Preparations for Deadpool 2 were somewhat rocked late last year by the unexpected departure of the first film’s director Tim Miller. ‘John Wick‘ director David Leitch will now helm Deadpool 2, which will be written by duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick – who earlier this month discussed the possibility of a Deadpool / Wolverine crossover film.

Made for an estimated $60 million (£45 million) – small for a superhero movie – last year’s ‘Deadpool’ went on to gross a massive $780 million (£595 million) worldwide.

Meanwhile, ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 is set to premiere later this year. The creators recently revealed that the show could go on for around four or five more seasons after that.