Studio Ghibli film festival to take place this summer

Six classic movies are heading back to the big screen.

A Studio Ghibli film festival is set to take place in this summer, with six of the studio’s classic movies heading back to the cinema.

Fathom Events and animation distributor GKIDS are responsible for the festival. It’s been announced that the festival will take place in June across various cinemas in America.

Speaking in a statement, Fathom Events CEO John Rubey said; “We are extremely proud to be partnering again with GKIDS to bring these beloved animated films to the big screen, including some of Hayao Miyazaki’s most iconic works.”

“Fans across the nation will now have the unique opportunity to experience these brilliant films as they were meant to be seen, on the big screen with full cinema sound, and together with their friends and families.”

“Together we are creating an exciting and unique cinema event experience for Studio Ghibli fans to come celebrate their favourite films, while introducing wide new audiences to some of the most amazing animated films of all time.”

The festival comes after the success of the Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke cinema events, which saw the iconic stories return to theatres for an exclusive period.

According to newsarama, the festival will include films My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Castle In The Sky, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Howl’s Moving Castle”.

The Academy Award-winning Spirited Away will also return to cinemas in time for Halloween. Additionally, the festival will screen a series of award-winning short animations.