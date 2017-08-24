‘Suicide Squad 2’ is being “fast-tracked” by Warner Bros

The studio are keen to speed up the project, with 2018 being sounded out as a starting point for filming

Warner Bros. are reportedly attempting to “fast-track” the production of Suicide Squad 2.

The sequel to last year’s superhero film – which starred the likes of Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto – is currently in pre-production, with a script currently in the works.

While the studio has yet to secure the services of a director for Suicide Squad 2 – they are reportedly eyeing up Mel Gibson as their first choice, though Guy Ritchie publicly expressed an interest in directing the film back in May – Warner Bros. are now said to be keen on speeding up production (via Screen Rant).

The characters of Harley Quinn and The Joker (played by Robbie and Leto respectively) are reportedly set to return, though Leto has previously refused to confirm whether he will be reprising the role for the sequel.

With a separate film about Harley Quinn and The Joker having also been announced, Warner Bros. are said to to be intent on releasing Suicide Squad 2 as quickly as possible. 2018 has been provisionally set as a starting date for filming.

Meanwhile, another new movie about The Joker’s origin story is set to go into production in the very near future, with legendary director Martin Scorsese executively producing.