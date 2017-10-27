‘Suicide Squad 2’ filming date reportedly revealed

The follow-up to the much-hyped 2016 film is currently in pre-production

Suicide Squad 2 is due to start filming in March 2018 – according to a listing on an industry website.

The sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad is currently in pre-production, with The Accountant filmmaker Gavin O’Connor now signed on to direct and co-write the film – which is expected to hit cinemas in 2019.

With such stars as Will Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie due to reprise their roles in the forthcoming film, the reported filming date for Suicide Squad 2 has now been revealed by an industry website.

A post on My Entertainment World lists the commencement of filming for Suicide Squad 2 as ‘mid-March 2018’ – which, while not officially confirmed, somewhat correlates with Joel Kinnaman’s comments back in June that the film will begin shooting “sometime in 2018”.

Earlier this month, Leto claimed to have never seen the finished version of Suicide Squad – despite starring in it as The Joker.

“I just think with watching your own films, it can be too self-conscious of a process,” he mused. “You either like what you did and you’re prone to repeat it, or you didn’t like it, and it can make you self-conscious. I’m not sure how much win there is for me. But I read the scripts, so I know what’s going to happen.”