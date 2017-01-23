‘Suicide Squad’ director admits mistakes including under-using Jared Leto’s Joker

Leto's Joker was a disappointly peripheral figure in the 2016 blockbuster.

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has admitted that Jared Leto’s Joker should have been the film’s main villain.

One moviegoer was so frustrated by the lack of Leto in the feverishly-hyped film that he even threatened to sue Warner Bros. for false advertising.

“I understand [this Suicide Squad film] is a bit of an introduction to The Joker. It’s more of a supporting part than it could have been, had they used everything – but there’s a method to [the filmmakers’] madness,” Leto told NME last summer.

Now Ayer has conceded that he under-used Leto in the movie, telling a fan on Twitter: “Wish I had a time machine. I’d make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story.”

“I have to give the characters the stories and plots they deserve next time,” he added, before insisting “there isn’t a secret edit of the film with a bunch of [extra] Joker scenes.”

See his full tweet below.

Despite reports that he was unhappy with his lack of screen time in the film, Leto has recently hinted that he is preparing to reprise the role.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie has revealed she isn’t a fan of Harley Quinn’s relationship with Leto’s Joker in the film.

