‘Suicide Squad’ director in talks for ‘Scarface’ remake

Reports suggest that David Ayer is in 'early negotiations' to direct the upcoming film

Suicide Squad director David Ayer is reportedly in talks to direct an upcoming remake of classic gangster film Scarface.

The iconic 1983 film – itself a remake of a 1932 film that was loosely about Al Capone – saw Al Pacino play Tony Montana, a Cuban drug lord in 1980s Miami. It was a huge success at the box office upon its release, and has had a significant impact on popular culture in the years since.

Universal are behind this new remake of Scarface, with The Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua pulling out of the project, owing to a clash in schedules. The script is provided by the Coen brothers.

Deadline now reports that Ayer is in “early negotiations” about directing the film, which has been slated for a August 2018 release.

According to the report, this remake will take inspiration from both previous Scarface movies but will be set in Los Angeles instead.

It was recently reported that Star Wars: Rogue One actor Diego Luna will play the Montana role in the new film.

Earlier this year, Ayer admitted that Jared Leto’s Joker should have been the film’s main villain in Suicide Squad after one moviegoer was so frustrated by the lack of Leto in the film that he even threatened to sue Warner Bros for false advertising.

“I understand [this Suicide Squad film] is a bit of an introduction to The Joker. It’s more of a supporting part than it could have been, had they used everything – but there’s a method to [the filmmakers’] madness,” Leto told NME last summer.

Ayer later conceded that he under-used Leto in the movie, telling a fan on Twitter: “Wish I had a time machine. I’d make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story.” “I have to give the characters the stories and plots they deserve next time,” he added, before insisting “there isn’t a secret edit of the film with a bunch of [extra] Joker scenes.”