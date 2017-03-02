Susan Sarandon defends not supporting Hillary Clinton and describing her as ‘more dangerous’ than Trump

Actress responds to backlash

Susan Sarandon has responded to the backlash she faced after she refused to endorse Hillary Clinton in the US election.

The actress was a firm supporter of Clinton’s rival Bernie Sanders in the Democratic candidate race, opting to not endorse Clinton when she was victorious, stating that she “did not vote with her vagina“. She instead supported Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Having previously called Clinton “more dangerous” than Trump, Sarandon has now defended herself in an interview with The Guardian.

“I have had a huge amount of backlash,” she said. “There’s been a really strong blame for a lot of things that are obviously not my fault.”

“There’s no valid argument. It’s just an easy place to put your frustrations, to blame me,” Sarandon continued. “I mean, if you read the list of people who voted Hillary Clinton – and then I think it’s me and Viggo Mortensen on the other side. You’d have to be delusional to actually think that Beyoncé and Jay Z and George Clooney and Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep, and the list goes on, were actually overpowered by the two of us.”

Recently appearing at Democratic Party events and anti-Trump rallies, Sarandon added: “I’m focusing on reaching out and forming a coalition not only with all of Hillary’s people but with people I know that voted for Trump, because we have serious work to do now, and we can’t indulge in blaming or depression or any of those things. There isn’t time any more to look back. We have to look forward.”

