Susan Sarandon says her sexual orientation is ‘up for grabs’

Hollywood star speaks about 'open' sexuality in new interview

Susan Sarandon has spoken about her “open” sexuality in a new interview.

The Hollywood star, 70, described her sexual orientation as “up for grabs, I guess you could say.”

Speaking to PrideSource, Sarandon also spoke about her past relationship with actor Philip Sayer, who she co-starred with in vampire film The Hunger.

“Well, I did at one point have a very successful and very loving and wonderful affair with a man who then wasn’t with another woman after me,” she said of Sayer, adding, “and that worked out fine!”

Sarandon continued: “I don’t think you had to declare yourself as rigidly as you do now in terms of having to declare yourself almost politically about your sexual preference.”

“I’m a serial monogamist, so I haven’t really had a large dating career,” she added.

“I married [ex-husband] Chris Sarandon when I was 20, and that went on for quite a while — each of my relationships have”.

“I haven’t exactly been in the midst of a lot of offers of any kind. I’m still not! I don’t know what’s going on!”

Last year, Sarandon was critical of Woody Allen over historic child sex allegations aimed at the director. She also appeared in a music video with Justice.