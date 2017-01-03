Sylvester Stallone confirms plans for ‘The Expendables 4’

'It's going to be great'

Sylvester Stallone has confirmed a fourth Expendables movie.

The action star posted a clip on Instagram revealing that work on The Expendables 4 has started and ”that was going to be great, fingers crossed”. You can watch the clip below.

He added: ”We’re going to do our best. I think we’ve got some really great actors going, we’ve got great ideas, everyone’s expecting something different and we’re going to give it to ’em.”

The last installment in the action series was released in 2015 and starred Jason Statham, Terry Crews, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jet Li and Wesley Snipes.

Studio Nu Image announced that Chinese funding would enable a fourth installment at the time after almost half of The Expendables 3‘s total worldwide box office takings of $200m came from China, with just $40m from the US.

Executive producer Steven Paul also said: ”What seems to work in their favour in China, is that these movies are good old-fashioned shoot ’em up entertainment.”

It is not clear where the funding is coming from for the fourth film, or who the cast and director will be.

It was previously confirmed that a TV series of the action films was being made.

The event series is being conceived as “a fun action drama that unites iconic TV stars as a new team of highly-skilled heroes who are on a mission to stop a dangerous terrorist”. US network Fox has ordered a script for the event series but the casting process has yet to begin.

However, popular TV stars such as Tom Selleck (Magnum P.I.), Kiefer Sutherland (24), Jennifer Garner (Alias) and Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess) were being mooted as potential cast members.

Stallone will serve as an executive producer on the TV show, which is being developed as an “event series” along the lines of 24: Live Another Day (12 episodes long).