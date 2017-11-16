Sylvester Stallone responds to allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenager

'Rocky' star denies alleged incident

Sylvester Stallone has responded to allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in 1986, calling the claims “categorically false”.

Stallone has been accused of historic sex offences involving a 16-year-old when he was 40. The star was shooting the movie Over The Top at the time of the alleged incident. He was married to actress Brigitte Nielsen at this time. They divorced the following year.

The Daily Mail recently unearthed a police report from 1986 that saw a 16-year-old girl allege that the actor had sex with her in a Las Vegas hotel before “forcing” her to engage in a threesome with his bodyguard. She claimed to have been told not to tell anyone about the alleged incident or they “they would have to beat her head in”.

Police said that the teen decided not to press charges and that they didn’t have sufficient enough evidence to prosecute without the alleged victim’s co-operation.

The Rocky star has now responded in a statement issued through a representative to Fox News, with the rep describing the story as “ridiculous, categorically false” and suggesting that Stallone was never approached by authorities over any alleged incident.

The statement reads in full: “This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”