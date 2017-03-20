Taraji P Henson wants to be the next Marvel superhero

The Oscar-nominated actress is currently playing Cookie Lyon on ‘Empire’.



Taraji P Henson revealed that she would like to play a Marvel superhero, after stating that she’s a better ‘comedic’ actor.

Henson is well-known for her role as Cookie Lyon in the hip-hop drama series Empire. She also recently starred as Katherine Johnson in the Oscar-nominated NASA drama Hidden Figures.

“I would love to be a Marvel superhero,” she told The New York Times. “I’m dying to get into some comedy. I think I’m a stronger comedic actress than a dramatic actress. You guys just fell for the drama side.”

Meanwhile, Marvel’s Iron Fist premiered on Netflix last week (March 17).

Game of Thrones actor Finn Jones stars as Danny Rand aka Iron Fist, a superhero who practises martial arts and has control of a mystical force known as the Iron Fist.

Although Rand is portrayed as Caucasian in the original Marvel comic books, some fans have argued that it would have been more progressive to cast a non-Caucasian actor in the TV series.

Jones was recently criticised by some Twitter followers after he shared a link to Riz Ahmed’s recent speech in Parliament about the importance of diversity on TV.

Jones released a statement to Deadline about the incident, writing: “There is a huge benefit to engage and help shape conversations on social media, especially when it comes to giving a voice to social matters. My original intention was to amplify a speech made by Riz Ahmed at the House of Commons. It was a very articulate and important speech on representation that I wholly agreed with.”

He continued: “After posting I was inundated by people accusing me of not being allowed to share his voice based on an assumption that our show is going to play into the problems of racial inequality on screen. I engaged politely, diplomatically and attempted to bridge the divide. I’m currently in the middle of filming and I need to stay focused on bringing to life this character without judgment, so I decided to remove myself from twitter for the time being.”