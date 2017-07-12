Tarantino eyes Margot Robbie for lead role in Manson Family murders movie

Jennifer Lawrence and Brad Pitt are also being linked to the film.

Quentin Tarantino’s next film will reportedly be a “unique take” on the Manson Family murders.

Tarantino is said to be planning to write and direct the film, which will start shooting in summer 2018. The film-maker has reportedly already met with Margot Robbie with a view to casting her as murdered actress Sharon Tate.

Tate, known for her role in the film adaptation of Valley Of The Dolls, and the wife of director Roman Polanski, was brutally murdered by cult leader Charles Manson and his followers at her home in L.A. in 1969. She was eight and a half months pregnant at the time, and just 26 years old.

Two years later, Manson and a number of his cult followers were sentenced to multiple life sentences for committing numerous murders including that of Tate.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence are also being considered for roles in the film, though Lawrence is not in the frame to play Tate.

Earlier this year it was reported that several recordings made by Charles Manson in prison during the ’80s were being prepped for reissue. Before he was jailed, Manson had also been a singer-songwriter operating on the peripheries of the ’60s L.A. scene.