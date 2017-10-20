"What I did was marginalise the incidents."

Quentin Tarantino has admitted he should have spoken out against long-time collaborator Harvey Weinstein sooner.

Speaking to The New York Times on Wednesday, Tarantino acknowledged that he knew of Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct long before the allegations were disclosed in articles published by The New York Times and The New Yorker earlier this month.

Over the last few weeks, Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by multiple women, but vehemently denies the accusations.

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” Tarantino admitted. “There was more to it than just the normal rumours, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things.”

He continued, “I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard. If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tarantino confessed that his former girlfriend, Mira Sorvino, informed him of unwanted sexual advances and unwanted touching by Weinstein when they started dating.

He was also aware of Weinstein’s out-of-court settlement with Rose McGowan in the 1990s.

“What I did was marginalise the incidents,” said Tarantino. “Anything I say now will sound like a crappy excuse.”

He then called on other men to take responsibility for not speaking out sooner. “I’m calling on the other guys who knew more to not be scared,” he said, continuing, “Don’t just give out statements. Acknowledge that there was something rotten in Denmark. Vow to do better by our sisters.”

Tarantino has collaborated with Weinstein’s production companies on countless films, including Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Django Unchained.

Yesterday, Lupita Nyong’o became the latest actress to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment in an emotional essay for The New York Times.